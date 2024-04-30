CSG Powering through April

By Annette Christmas • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 16:49

Bronwen, Anita and Suzanne of CSG Mallorca

Cancer Support Group Mallorca had a particularly buoyant April, which got off to a flying start with Anita’s six-day GR221 walking challenge from Es Capdella to Pollença, which began on Wednesday 27th March and finished on 1 April, Easter Monday.

A closing celebration took place at Liberty Kitchen in the Port de Pollenca to raise more funds, with food, drinks and dancing organised by DJ extraordinaire Charles Nutter and Ian.

One month walking challenge

This also marked the first day of the Walk Against Cancer 2024, which is a challenge to walk for a loved one throughout the month of April and raise funds for the Cancer Support Group (CSG).

The collective efforts culminated on April 30 with a celebration in Sa Vinya from 5 pm onwards.

This was a fun-filled evening with a barbecue, live music by Izzy Newman, a raffle and other fundraising opportunities.

First Walk Against Cancer

The first ever Walk Against Cancer for CSG was launched in April 2023, when almost 100 participants took part, raising an astonishing €9,000.

Cancer Support Group Mallorca was founded in 2011 by Krista Hyer, who passed away in January 2022. Her loss left a big gap, but the Group continues her legacy.

The CSG is a registered association with the aim of helping members of the foreign community in Mallorca who have been diagnosed with cancer, plus their carers and helpers.

The Groups provides support to ensure that nobody has to face cancer alone, and alleviates the emotional impact on families. Interpretation services are provided free of charge to accompany patients to medical appointments, as well as counselling and practical support.

The Area of Oncology and Haematology of the Health Research Institute of the Balearic Islands (IdISBa) collaborates with the various biomedical and healthcare centres and patient associations in the Balearic Islands, such as the CSG, to disseminate research.

Stress reduction for people living with cancer

As well as practical help, CSG can help in reducing stress, increasing people’s sense of control over their own life, improving self-esteem and reducing loneliness. Members of the group will point users in the right direction, whether to take part in art classes, ‘scio’ feedback sessions or any number of other social and therapeutic options. The effectiveness of this approach is clear in the testimonials users of the services leave on their website at https://www.cancersupportmallorca.com/. “Audrey also worked on many things including my fatigue, a very low immune system, brain function … I find now I have far more energy and stamina, a general feeling of wellbeing.”

The Group encourages anyone who has or knows someone with cancer to get in touch to see how they can help.

