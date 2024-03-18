Walk Agaist Cancer

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 20:23

Various groups of people on the walk Image: Participants on the Walk Against Cancer, Credit: Walk Against Cancer

Register Now to participate in the Walk against Cancer 2024 over the Tramuntana mountain range

Anita Vince had breast cancer in 2014. As part of the healing process, she decided to organise a walk over the Tramuntana mountain range with friends.

Every year since the first walk in 2016, Anita and her crew have Walked the GR221 to raise money for Cancer Support Mallorca, always during the Easter period.

They have raised over €15000 for cancer charities in Mallorca to date.

With just two weeks to go before the Walk Against Cancer 2024 starts, the organisation is encouraging anyone who hasn’t signed up yet to do so this week. The registration form is on their website.

Some participant packs are still available and can be collected from The Olive Tree this Saturday between 10 and 12.

Other collection points can be arranged for those who cannot make it.

Set your own goals

Everyone can set their own goal, and people who prefer running, cycling and swimming can do so instead of walking.

It is important to check the website for the dates of various preliminary activities.

On April 1, Anita and her team will be walking the final leg of the GR221 from the Son Amer Refuge (near Lluc) to Pollença, and everyone is welcome to join them.

The end of the walk will be celebrated at Sa Vinya, Es Capdellà on April 30.