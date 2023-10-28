The Rolling Stones Finally Match The Beatles

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 9:43

The Rolling Stones on stage in 2022. Credit: Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock.com

WITH the release of The Rolling Stones’ new album they have finally matched The Beatles in regard to chart success.

Since the 1960s, both bands have been in fierce competition. Traditionally the Beatles have led the way in terms of record sales, but this week the Stones have reached another milestone in their lengthy careers, according the the Express.

Stellar Achievement

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have changed the game with their latest achievement. The Rolling Stones unveiled ‘Hackney Diamonds‘, their 24th British studio album and the first one to come along in 18 years.

This highly-praised album has secured the top position and has already gathered 72,200 chart units. It now stands as the third best-selling album of 2023.

Top Of The Charts

With this release, the Rolling Stones celebrate their 11th studio album to have reached the number-one spot on the UK album chart. This places them alongside the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen and Robbie Williams, who each boast 11 top albums on the UK’s Official Album Chart.

Hackney Diamond All-Star Collaborations

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is not just another album; it’s a blend of iconic talents. Despite the aforementioned rivalry, Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney is featured, contributing his bass skills to the song, ‘Bite My Head Off’.

Other fames names from the halls of rock royalty also grace the album. Fans will also hear Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder making guest appearances.

Bill Wyman, the Rolling Stone’s former bass player member, and their late drummer Charlie Watts also feature on several tracks.

Moreover, Lady Gaga joins in with ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’, which recently saw a live rendition alongside Mick Jagger in New York City.

Looking Ahead

Meanwhile The Beatles are set to release a new never-heard-before track next week and, despite chart statistics, the decades-long debate about which band is the best will no doubt rumble on for many years to come.

The album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is available now, with fans eager to see if the Rolling Stones will take it on tour in the coming year.