King of Sweden turns 78

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 17:18

King Carl XVI Gustaf Credit: Kungahuset, Facebook

Sweden´s King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrated his 78th birthday at the Stockholm Palace on April 30; on the eve of the Walpurgis Fair.

Fanfares and military music announced the celebration at Stockholm Palace where the King received the high guard from the Jämtland Fältjägarkår. A 21-shot salute from Skeppsolmen in central Stockholm resonated joyfully across the streets at 12pm.

The public celebrated and honoured the King, children gifted King Carl XVI Gustaf beautiful flower bouquets as the Royal Family admired the celebration from the western castle balcony.

The public celebration ended with the military march Marcia Carolus Rex, performed by the three bands of the Armed Forces, the Dragoon Music Band of the Life Guards, the Army Band and the Navy Band.

In the evening, the King is expected to attend a private celebration with family and the court, celebrating the King´s 78th birthday.