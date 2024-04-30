King of Sweden turns 78

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 17:18
King Carl XVI Gustaf
Credit: Kungahuset, Facebook
Sweden´s King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrated his 78th birthday at the Stockholm Palace on April 30; on the eve of the Walpurgis Fair.
Fanfares and military music announced the celebration at Stockholm Palace where the King received the high guard from the Jämtland Fältjägarkår. A 21-shot salute from Skeppsolmen in central Stockholm resonated joyfully across the streets at 12pm.
The public celebrated and honoured the King, children gifted King Carl XVI Gustaf beautiful flower bouquets as the Royal Family admired the celebration from the western castle balcony.
The public celebration ended with the military march Marcia Carolus Rex, performed by the three bands of the Armed Forces, the Dragoon Music Band of the Life Guards, the Army Band and the Navy Band.
In the evening, the King is expected to attend a private celebration with family and the court, celebrating the King´s 78th birthday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.