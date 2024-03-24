ABBA becomes royalty

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 8:50

ABBA in 1974 Credit: ABBA, Facebook

One of the world’s most cherished bands, ABBA, has been given a special honour by the King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, for exceptional contributions to music and culture.

The members, Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Reuss have all become the Commanders of First Class of the Order.

This marked a historic achievement, as the King welcomed the musicians to the Order of Vasa; one of the most esteemed orders of chivalry in Sweden. This was the first time in half a century that new members have been included.

The candidates were nominated by the public, and the government and the King made an official approval statement.

King Carl XVI Gustaf has shown his value of the band in the past, as ABBA performed for the marriage celebration of the King and Queen Silvia in 1976.

After 52 years of the band’s formation, ABBA´s songs continue to light up the lives of many with enchanting melodies and touching lyrics, elevating pop music to a royal level.

On May 31, an official ceremony to award the band will be held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm; a city where ABBA was born in 1972.