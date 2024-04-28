By Anna Ellis •
Cheers: Craft beer tasting at Santa Bárbara Castle. Image: Santa Babara City & Castle
Calling all craft beer enthusiasts!
Do you fancy a fun craft beer-tasting session at the Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante?
Every Saturday and Sunday, you can join in for a tasting that lasts around 45 minutes to an hour.
You’ll be guided through a flavourful journey by an expert, trying out four different types of beer specially selected for two people.
To make it more enjoyable, there will be tasty snacks like olives and nuts to complement your sipping adventure.
These tastings happen in the mornings at the Torre de Santa Catalina and in the afternoons at the Baluarte de la Contramina, both spots offering a one-of-a-kind vibe within the castle walls.
Drop an email to reserva@castillodesantabarbara.com.
