Sweden’s ABBA Star Agnetha Fältskog To Record A New Solo Album At The Age Of 73

By Chris King • 27 August 2023 • 16:54

Image of ABBA Star Agnetha Fältskog. Credit: Stockholm Pride/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

At 73, Agnetha Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release a new solo album.

Her last album was released in 2013, with ‘A’ reaching No. 6 in the UK charts at the time. She has now reportedly signed a record deal with BMG, according to The Sun.

Along with Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha set the music world on fire in the 1970s with a string of massive global hits after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song Waterloo.

ABBA reformed to record a new album two years ago

The four artists reunited two years ago to record a new album titled ‘Voyage’. It subsequently sold in excess of 2.5 million copies and topped the charts all over the world, earning five Grammy nominations as a result.

‘Agnetha loved being back in the studio with Abba and it inspired her to relaunch her solo career. She has been in regular contact for months with the team at BMG in London and they have helped develop her new sound’, an insider told the news outlet.

They added: ‘After a long time working on new music, there is finally a body of work which she loves and which is ready for release’.

The Swedish megastar launched an Instagram account as a teaser for the new album. She posted a photo with the caption: ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’.

Agnetha was a solo star in Sweden long before forming ABBA

Prior to forming ABBA, Agnetha was a star in her own right in her native country of Sweden. It is now 55 years since she released her self-titled album, recorded totally in Swedish.

It is thought to be very unlikely that any of Agnetha’s new music will be performed live on stage though. When interviewed in 2013 on the subject of live concerts she was very sure of her response.

‘No, I can’t. That’s my weakest thing, the live thing. And also the fact I’m older now, so I can’t do that. I don’t want to disappoint people’, she insisted. She has been appearing on stage in East London, but as an avatar, in the ABBA Voyage live show.