Is British wine the next big thing?

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 15:01
Image of a UK vineyard.
Credit: WineGBEast/X
Confidence in the British wine industry is at an all-time high with the UK Government pledging new funding of £1.5 million to complement its rapid growth.
On Tuesday, April 16, Steve Barclay, the Environment Secretary, unveiled significant new financial backing for the wine sector during the annual WineGB conference at Plumpton College in East Sussex.
This support aims to propel the ongoing success of the rapidly growing English and Welsh wine industry.
The government has allocated £1.5 million this year for the Future Winemakers’ Scheme (FWS). This initiative will concentrate on education, training, and upskilling opportunities, with the industry forecasting the creation of thousands of new vineyard roles in the forthcoming years.
Barclay highlighted the potential for expansion within the UK’s wine production and trading sectors. ‘The UK has a long tradition of producing and trading wine, and the sector has significant scope to expand,’ he remarked.
‘Around 2,300 people work in the British wine industry with a further 8,300 people employed part time, with numbers expected to grow by 50 per cent next year,’ he added.
The scheme will roll out new courses at Plumpton College, aiming to enhance skills and knowledge in viticulture. Additionally, it is designed to expand training capacity, ensuring a sufficiently skilled workforce to meet the industry’s anticipated growth.
Further reforms were also disclosed, aimed at simplifying the regulatory environment for wine producers and traders.
These include new regulations allowing the production and sale of no and low-alcohol wine under the wine category, and more flexible rules for transforming imported wine.
Nicola Bates, CEO of Wines of Great Britain, emphasised the significance of this educational fund. ‘The launch of this important educational fund is hugely significant and will ensure that we can train more British winemakers and viticulturists to staff our growing industry,’ she stated.
She added: ‘We are the fastest growing agricultural industry with 4,200 hectares under vine, which is forecast to rise by 85 per cent by 2032.
‘After a bumper harvest of almost 22 million bottles last year, we need greater backing to ensure sustainable and transformative growth.’
Sam Linter, Director of Wine at Plumpton College and Chairman of Wine GB, also supported the strategic focus on training.
‘By prioritising training and development initiatives, we are nurturing a talent pipeline that will shape the landscape of winemaking and vine growing, elevate quality standards, and reinforce the UK’s position to becoming a key player in the global wine market,’ Linter explained.
Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, commented: ‘We welcome consultation on further reforms to the inherited EU rules for wine.
‘There is an opportunity to introduce greater flexibility for wine producers and importers, which could allow businesses to innovate and so help to boost the UK’s status as a global hub for wine.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.