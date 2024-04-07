Spring fair with art, wine, food and music

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 9:03

Photo: Facebook / Marcus Myers

La Granja de Antonio in Alhaurin El Grande is hosting a Spring fair with art, wine, food and more from 11am on Sunday April 21.

Their first spring fair has amazing participants and their products, live music, food and drinks so go and enjoy an afternoon full of fun for the whole family, including children activities plus a daycare service for men (they will be taken care of at the bar/terrace area!).

There will be stalls selling: handmade ceramic tableware, wine, jewellery, fashion, drawings, paintings and sculptures. For food you can expect a sourdough bread workshop, home-smoked meat and fish and much more.

La Granja de Antonio is located near the town of Alhaurin el Grande where you will find a large authentic farmhouse surrounded by flowering bougainvillea and tropical plants. Their Spring Fair market will be open until 16.00. Of course you can stay afterwords to enjoy the music from Marcus Myers who will be performing on the terrace.