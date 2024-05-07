Rock-n-roll and Celtic music in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 May 2024 • 21:56

Cristian Cabeytu Credit: Cristian Cabeytu, Facebook

Savourthe rock-n-roll spirit and authentic Celtic music with Cristian Cabeytu at Cbs Bar Camping in Benidorm.

From 3pm on Sunday, May 12, the enlivening Cristian Cabeytu will turn the Benidorm venue into a timeless party, with traditional Celtic melodies and classic rock hits. Guitar, vocals, violin, piano; the sounds of the past will resonate in the exceptional one-man show. Guaranteed to make you dance, the performance can be enjoyed with a superbly crafted cocktail or quality beer at the Cbs bar; one of the Benidorm top spots for live music and great company.

May 12, 3pm. Booking on 955 86 00 11