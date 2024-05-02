Gastronomy and Commerce Fair bigger than last year in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 May 2024 • 18:15

Calpe fair 2024 Credit: Calpe Council

This year´s Gastronomy and Commerce Fair in Calpe features 42 exhibitors; highlighting the town´s diverse and attractive offers.

The City Council, Creama Calpe and Calpe Business Association united forces to organise the XIV Fira Calp; a festival centred around local business and culture, held from May 9 until May 12.

34 hospitality establishments and eight shops are exhibiting their unique services and new developments in cuisine, homing, style and artisan crafts. Alongside the exhibitors, musical performances, wine and cocktail tasting, mojito workshop and Zumba performances will take place, reflecting the spirit of the Peñon town.

Families are welcome to come and discover local businesses while their kids engage in children’s games, which will take place every day of the fair. The fair will open on May 9 with a marvellous circus show at 7pm. On May 12 a spectacular ABBA tribute band will perform at 8pm at the Plaza Mayor.

Calpe´s notable Fishermen´s Guild will also offer tapas with noodles, fried white shrimp and stewed squid, experimenting with the local delicacies. On Sunday the 12th, starting at 11am, all those looking to get a haircut can get it for a special price of €10, the proceeds of which will be forwarded to the Alicante Association for the Fight against Cancer.

With charity, performance and cuisine, Calpe´s fair once again presents the authentic and lively culture of the region.