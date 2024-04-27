By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 17:26

Santa Pola: A coastal gem brimming with history and natural beauty. Image: Santa Pola Turismo / Facebook.

The sea has profoundly influenced the history of Santa Pola.

Dating back to the 4th century BC, the Iberians constructed a walled enclosure to engage in trade with the Greeks of Phocaea.

Later, the Romans developed Portus Illicitanus, a crucial Mediterranean port complete with a fish salting factory, warehouses, the Roman House of the Palm Grove, a market, and a necropolis.

From the 16th century onwards, the Castle-Fortress and Watchtowers were erected to defend against Berber pirates.

After their expulsion in the 18th century, the settlement, eventually named Santa Pola, was firmly established.

Santa Pola, situated on the Mediterranean coast, serves as an ideal starting point to explore the treasures hidden within the province of Alicante.

Its beaches, such as Playa Lisa, Tamarit, Pinet, Gola, and Ermita, offer aquatic activities and beautiful golden sands.

Near Ermita Beach lies one of the municipality’s significant attractions, the Cueva de la Araña (Spider Cave).

This cave, dating back to 2500-3000 BC, contains remnants and artefacts from ancient inhabitants, including a notable red horse cave painting.

The Santa Pola Salt Flats, a protected Natural Park of breathtaking beauty, provide opportunities for birdwatching and capturing unforgettable images.

Visitors can explore the Salt Museum to learn about the area’s history and observe flamingos and stilts.

The Tamarit Watchtower is also located within the park.

The Santa Pola Castle, housing the Museums of the Sea and Fishing, offers further historical insights, along with the Roman House of the Palmeral, dating back to the 4th century AD.

The lighthouse, pier, and promenade of Santa Pola are perfect for walks, especially during the pretty light displays at dawn and dusk.

Last but certainly not least, the destination’s incredible cuisine, featuring local seafood and quality rice dishes, is not to be missed.