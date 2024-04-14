By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 13:43

Lights, camera, adaptation: Santa Pola balances tradition and Hollywood glamour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

In Santa Pola, efforts are underway to balance local customs whilst the filming of Alejandro Amenábar’s movie “El Cautivo” is taking place.

The parish has made some adjustments to accommodate both.

The chapel of the Virgin of Loreto will remain open for silent visits during its usual hours but will be closed from midnight to 6 in the morning during filming inside the Castle Fortress of Santa Pola.

Visitors can enter through the back door since the main entrance will be closed until filming wraps up.

Any closures during normal hours will be communicated in advance.

Visitors are asked to silence their phones and refrain from talking inside the fortress, limiting their time to entering and exiting the chapel.

Additionally, the bells of the chapel and the parish will be silenced during filming to prevent noise interference.

The bell at the Castle Fortress has also been silenced until filming concludes.

The Sea Museum’s rooms and exhibition areas are closed to the public as they’re being used by Amenábar’s team until May 19.