Lady´s Looks – Womens´ Art Exhibition

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 17:57

Mirades de Dona exhibition Credit: Fundacio Balearia, Facebook

Els Magazinos in Denia is hosting the exhibition of 14 women artists, inviting visitors to experience the nature of womanhood.

The Mirades de Dona (Lady´s Looks) exhibition commenced on International Women’s Day and will be available to the public until April 11.

The collective exhibition displays works of paintings, collages, photography and textile art, made by Mediterranean women, five of them residents of Denia. These are Carmen Ruano, Andrea Pidal, Almudena Perez, Andrea Landa and Nina Llorens.

Carmen spoke out about her art: “My work has fundamentally revolved around women; their role in society, gender stereotypes, the violence that women suffer.”

With this exhibition, the women are raising the awareness of women’s rights and creating a space where femininity, in all its forms, is celebrated.

“This exhibition aspires to foster dialogue that helps to lead the way to equality through art,” said the organizers, Fundacio Balearia.

Visit the exhibition at Carrer Pont 19, Sala “El Taller Turia” in Els Magazinos.