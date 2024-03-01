International Women´s Month Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 18:57
International Women´s Day in Alfas del Pi
Credit: Alfas del Pi Council
From March 1 until March 23, an extensive programme of activities will be hosted in Alfas del Pi, to empower local women.
The Department of Equality Council of Afas is collaborating with various municipal areas and associations to host almost a month of celebration for International Women´s Day.
Some of the most exciting events include the Esparto Hands of Women workshop, which will be held on March 7th at five pm with NGO Solidaridad Internacional del País Valencià and the Department of Cooperation and Volunteering of l’Alfàs.
On Friday the 8th, the Espai Cultural Escoles Velles will present the escape room ‘The Archive of the Forgotten Ones’: an initiative launched by the Departments of Equality and Youth.
On Saturday the 9th, the Women Awards of 2024 will be delivered, in recognition of notable women who have contributed to women´s empowerment in the municipalities.
A march against cancer, organised by Anemona, will be held on Sunday the 10th, raising awareness for women suffering from breast cancer.
The festivities will end with a special programme of a defence workshop on Saturday 23 in the Pau Gasol pavilion. The workshop is organized in collaboration with the Krav Club
Maga Costa Blanca and those interested in attending can register at the Department of Equality.
This month is predicted to make a real positive impact on the lives of local women and strengthen the Costa Blanca community.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
