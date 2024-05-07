Out in Santa Catalina

Santa Catalina is a picturesque neighbourhood in Palma, steeped in history and charm. From quirky cafes to trendy clubs, the social scene here is thriving.

Established as a quaint fishing village, the area retains its old-world charm within a bustling city.

Santa Catalina exudes vibrancy, drawing locals and visitors into its lively streets. It is a culinary haven where the aroma of freshly prepared meat and fish fills the air.

The ‘el tardeo’ party scene starts at around 13.30 in Palma’s Santa Catalina on Saturdays, winding down at around 9.30pm.

Derived from the Spanish word ‘la tarde’, this lively social phenomenon mirrors similar traditions in cities like Madrid and Barcelona. The crowd are over 30s looking to eat, drink, dance and be merry!

Typically, the Spanish scene starts late and stretches into the early hours of the morning. However, for those who want to party but like to be home by midnight, el tardeo is perfect.

The festivities usually commence at Santa Catalina Market, where the vibe starts with drinks and tapas. Additionally, the bars lining Avinguda Argentina have emerged as popular venues to soak up the vibrant atmosphere.

As the clock strikes 17.00 and the market winds down, the party moves to nearby bars and clubs. Entry to clubs is often free and DJs curate playlists tailored to the tastes of the over 30s crowd. Pop, rock and disco hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s fill the afternoon dancefloors of Santa Catalina.

For locals, el tardeo has become a much-loved tradition. People from all walks of life come together to celebrate a sense of community, great music, and good times. New bars and clubs are frequently opening their doors to afternoon revellers. The spirit of el tardeo is thriving!

Santa Catalina Spots

LAB Cocktail Bar

Located in the Santa Catalina district of Palma, this cool cocktail bar serves a wide selection of classic cocktails. Enjoy a huge variety of cocktails with tapas, pinchos, salads and sharing plates.

Hostel Cuba, Sky Bar

Situated on a prominent corner in Santa Catalina, the Sky Bar at Hostel Cuba offers panoramic views of the Bay of Palma as well as the city and its stunning cathedral. Here you will find an extensive cocktail selection, music and great company. There is also a street level terrace to soak up the pulse of the city.

IDEM

A sexy, boudoir style cocktail bar, styled with red velvet and baroque mirrors. The vibe is seductive and mysterious. Here, drinks are an art form. Tapas is also served.

NEO Tapas and Cocktail Bar

This cool cocktail bar gets creative when it comes to its menu. NEO offers traditional Spanish tapas and Asian-fusion bites including dim sum and duck meatballs. Famous for their expresso martinis, this is a great little bar to socialise.