Benidorm saved my life

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 10:18

Save My Life concert Credit: Anna Akopyan

Benidorm welcomed Save My Life 11, uniting more visitors than ever to raise funds for vulnerable animals.

Though it rained heavily on April 28, a bustling crowd lined up, waiting to enter the Benidorm Palace to make their contributions to Save My Life.

Dona Sandland, one of the devoted organisers, shared a video of Benidorm Palace on social media. From table to table, people waved with joy; the vast amount of bookings revealed once again the kindness of the local community.

Dona was delighted: “A big thank you to every single person who bought a ticket.” She affirmed that Save My Life 11 was “one of the busiest yet,” welcoming approximately 1,000 people. Hosted by Paul Thacker and Mark Ellis aka Ruby Rox, the best acts of Benidorm were presented.

Amongst the talented musicians including Kevin Cat Rhythm, Soul Girl and Crissy Rock, Beauty and the Beast rocked the stage in a mesmerising performance, once again contributing immensely to charity. If you haven´t heard of Beauty and the Beast, you probably heard of Jonny Elraiz, who doesn´t miss a day assisting homeless people in Benidorm.

In this edition, Save My Life´s very own anthem was composed by Christ Pile and debuted beautifully by Tasmin, touching the soul of every audience member.

With each concert, Save My Life continues to grow and marks a significant improvement on the lives of vulnerable animals. This time, the charity´s merchandise was also up for sale, spreading the message of love further.

For the event, unique auction prizes were donated by companies including Talk of the Coast, Amigos Restaurant, Louie´s Bar, The Thistle Bar & Kitchen and Fat Cat Print, forwarded to the lucky winners. A 50/50 raffle was also played, granting half of the prize to the winner and half to the charity.

The charity expressed their gratitude to the local community on social media, elated about the concert´s success: “So much talent and so much kindness and generosity, so many people helping. It truly was a day to remember.”

The supporters spoke out, commenting as Linda Metcalfe did: “You all did us proud. What a fantastic day.” Julia Wilson agreed: “Fantastic work, thank you for all that you do,” and Peter Hepworth highlighted the show´s success: “Great show as usual thanks to everyone concerned. And raising thousands for a great cause. Well done.”

The charity has not yet released the total amount of funds raised but will be sharing them on social media. The results, sure to be impressive, could not have been achieved without the support of everyone who made it to Save My Life 11.

Stay in touch with Save My Life here.