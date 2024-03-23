Save My Life at Benidorm Palace

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 18:06
Hosts Paul Thacker and Mark Ellis aka Ruby Rox
Credit: Paul Thacker
On April 28, Save My Life, is holding an impressive day of live entertainment at Benidorm´s largest event venue, the Benidorm Palace.
After successful donations in the past, the charity returns to the Benidorm stage for the 11th edition of Save My Life; established to ensure the wellbeing of local animals.
The shows in the past marked the life-changing rehoming of the local cats and dogs into the homes not only of Costa Blanca´s residents but also visitors across Europe.
Last year, Save My Life raised more than €23,000, €8,000 of which were spent on Vet fees, €2,500 on food supplies, and a large amount donated to local animal charities.
Hosting this fabulous event from 1pm, is Benidorm ́s drag queen, Ruby Rox and Paul Thacker. Benidorm acts appearing include Beauty and the Beast, Crissy Rock, Jasmin, and Soul Girl.
Imagine Benidorm´s grand venue, filled to its 1,660-seat capacity, every ticket saving the life of an animal in need.
€12 admission.
Get your ticket at Benidorm Palace or on the website https://benidormpalace.com/es/blog/ver/eventos/save-my-life-11
If you want to donate, PayPal savemylifecharity@gmail.com
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
