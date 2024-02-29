Benidorm Palace Dazzles Again

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 13:00

The most spectacular shows on the Costa Blanca!

Spend an unforgettable evening of glamour and sparkle at The Benidorm Palace.

As the best-known and highly praised venue in the area, Benidorm Palace has been enchanting crowds for decades with its stylish and extravagant shows.

Featuring fabulous musical acts, awe-inspiring dance extravaganzas and musicals to rival Broadway, Benidorm Palace also brings comedy and magic to the stage.

The perfect place to plan a romantic evening, with its captivating atmosphere, intimate surroundings and exciting shows, date night will always be a winner here!

The astonishing shows are complemented by an elegant and delicious menu, prepared with the finest of ingredients. Along with savoury meat and fresh fish dishes, there are vegetarian options and gluten-free choices can be pre-arranged.

Benidorm Palace isn’t just for lovers in the first flush of romance. Whether you’re celebrating a special Birthday, Anniversary, or another important occasion, we have it all. We welcome corporate events and group gatherings!

Highly experienced event planners will organise your special occasion, with special packages available to be customised to your individual requirements.

There are special VIP options too, for your comfort and enjoyment. Premium seating and exclusive access can be added to enhance your experience.

In addition to upcoming shows ‘Just My Imagination’ (March 10), ‘Los Secretos’ (March 17) and ‘Time to Shine’ (march 24), the programme features an exciting new event.

The10 Tenors and Symphony Orchestra are bringing a unique evening of musical delight to Benidorm Palace on Sunday, April 7, 2024. A musical experience like no other, the 10 Tenors and their Symphony Orchestra will immerse you in an exciting journey of sound, from the intimate warmth of a jazz club to the fervour of a grand concert hall. Each performance is a tribute to the perfect harmony between the human voice and the orchestra, creating a show that goes beyond a traditional concert by fusing different genres. Tenors from Poland, Ukraine, Georgia and other European countries perform combining voices, cultures and temperaments in a unique show. Absolutely unforgettable! Make memories for all time with our unique and enchanting events.

Don’t miss out! Book your tickets today. Visit our website at www.benidorm-palace.com, or call +34 96 585 16 60 / 96 585 16 61 to book your tickets. Follow us on social media too, to see what exciting new productions are coming. Benidorm Palace

Avenida Dr Severo Ochoa 13

03503 Benidorm

Alicante

