Benidorm Palace: chronicles of change

By Anna Akopyan
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 16:32
Benidorm Palace night view.
Credit: Benidorm Council
Benidorm Palace is internationally recognised as the European centre of entertainment and the largest event venue in its region.
Established in 1977, Benidorm Palace opened amid the rising popularity of nightclub culture in the Valencian region. Yet, unlike others, it has stood the test of time, holding over 5,000 performances up to today.
The 1990s was a time of universal change and a transformation of the Benidorm Palace had then taken place with a change in the management. The Climent family had now taken over, first renting, then buying the space in 1997.
Being a family enterprise, the Climents implemented their values into the business, shifting the focus from club nightlife to dinner with a show, family-friendly venue.
The head of his family, Vicente Climent had revealed to El Confidencial (Spanish newspaper), that the plan was to, “open ourselves to a family audience so that they can enjoy it well from grandfather to grandson.”
By 2005, the family had become a leader in hosting events in the Valencian community, having hosted artists as legendary as Louis Armstrong, Gloria Gaynor, Julio Iglesias and Nina Pastori. The building had now undergone another transformation: a new facade was set up, up-to-date light and sound equipment was installed, and the space was expanded to the public, introducing social and business events.
Today, Vicente Climent is retired but the family keeps Benidorm Palace alive and thriving. His children are now the company’s directors, continuing to galvanise the local social scene and collaborating with artists worldwide.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
