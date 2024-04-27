Ed Sheeran in Palma club

Trending:

By Annette Christmas • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 17:16

Ed Sheeran in 2012

Ed Sheeran in 2012, Christopher Johnson, CC

Ed enjoyed time with friends at the Honky Tonk, one of the liveliest venues in the city, on Friday 26 April.

Ed Sheeran was spotted at the underground scene bar in the La Lonja district, accompanied by friends and flanked by two bodyguards.

 

Ed Sheeran regular visitor to Palma

Ed Sheeran has been a regular visitor to Mallorca since performing as a fresh-faced 20-year-old at the Mallorca Rocks hotel in Magaluf in 2012, just a year after his breakthrough as an artist with hits such as The A Team, You need Me and Lego House.

In 2021 he was a headliner at the Los40 Music Awards held at the velodrome.

