Alicante's Blue Flag legacy: The magnificent five. Image: Ajuntament d'Alacant / Facebook.
Alicante proudly maintains its five blue flags, with San Juan Beach standing out as one of only seven beaches in Spain to continuously hold this distinction.
The Environmental and Consumer Education Association (Adeac), which oversees the initiative, annually recognises beaches for their excellent water quality, extensive services, and visitor safety.
Ana Poquet, the Tourism Councilor, emphasised the city’s achievement, stating, “Our city retains blue flags in El Postiguet, Albufereta, Urbanova, Tabarca, and San Juan, with the latter consistently holding the distinction since its inception.”
She further expressed pride in the province’s dominance, accounting for half of the Valencian Community’s blue flags, establishing itself as a national leader.
Poquet affirmed, “The blue flags in Alicante confirm what we already knew: we have world-class beaches that we must preserve and enjoy with confidence.”
According to Adeac, the Valencian Community leads with 159 blue flags, followed by Andalusia with 156, Galicia with 125, and Catalonia with 118.
Additionally, seven municipalities, including Alicante, have maintained blue flags without interruption since the program’s inception in 1987.
These municipalities include Alcalá de Xivert, Calpe, El Campello, Cullera, Gandía, and Oleiros, each with their respective beaches.
Spain celebrates 30 years of blue flag success, with 638 beaches set to proudly display the flag this summer, marking an increase of 18 from the previous year.
