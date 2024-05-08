By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 May 2024 • 14:43

Surging Skyward: Alicante's Tourism Boom with 300 New Holiday Lets. Image: Image: adriaticfoto / Shutterstock.com.

Tourist accommodation in Alicante continues to experience rapid expansion, with nearly 300 new holiday lets registered last year.

Additionally, 14 apartment blocks were either constructed or refurbished exclusively for short-term rentals.

In terms of capacity, these developments added 1,489 new apartment units to the city’s offerings, with complete buildings capable of accommodating 470 individuals.

Individual holiday rentals are prevalent in key areas such as the Old Town, the Traditional Centre, and the Beach District.

Adjacent Neighbourhoods

However, they are increasingly cropping up in adjacent neighbourhoods like Carolinas Bajas or San Blas, and there’s even a trend of establishing them in more distant districts.

Similarly, the apartment blocks are strategically distributed across the city: seven out of the fourteen are situated between Alfonso el Sabio, Federico Soto, the Explanada, and the Santa Cruz neighbourhood.

Another four are clustered around the Plaza de Toros and the Central Market, while only three have emerged in other neighbourhoods, all located in Carolinas.