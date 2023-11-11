Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s concert in Tenerife sold out in under an hour

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 15:40

Ed Sheeran sold out

Tickets for British singer Ed Sheeran’s concert in Tenerife on 29 June at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium have sold out in less than an hour after they went on sale.

The first to sell out were the side tier and VIP boxes, then all the front tier tickets were sold out and, finally, the tickets for the arena went. This is the only concert that Ed Sheeran will give in Spain on his “Mathematics Tour”, which will start next January in Bahrain.

35,000 lucky fans

The Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López has an approximate capacity for concerts of 35,000 spectators. As the organisers of the concert announced, the 35,000 capacity of the stadium was expected to be covered, and they did it almost in record time. Half an hour and it was already sold out.

Ticket prices started at €69 for the cheapest, i.e. the ones furthest away from the stage and the most expensive one, the premium boxes, were € 250.

The artist last visited Spain on tour in June 2019 with a concert at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, so his visit to Tenerife will be the first performance on Spanish soil in the last 5 years, although he has made some appearances at awards shows, such as the 40 Music Awards in 2021, in Mallorca.

Sheeran has recently released the albums “- (Subtract)” and “Autumn Variations”, both of which have reached number one worldwide.

The organisers are now considering the possibility of increasing the venue’s capacity, as long as the stadium allows it within the safety regulations. At the moment, 35,000 fans already have their seats.

Can you still get a ticket?

Although, not without some effort. The issue is that although it gave the option to buy, the system placed the user in a virtual queue and while following the purchase procedure, the seat was blocked. So it might seem that they were sold out for several seconds, but the truth is that if the process was not completed, there could still be some seats available for lucky fans.