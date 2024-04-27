Almeria topping restaurant

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 16:33

A Cosa nostra pizza straight from the oven. Credit: Pizzeria-Cosa-Nostra/Facebook.com

Almeria, famous for its tapas, is now making a name for itself in the world of Italian cookery, courtesy of a local pizzeria that has earned itself a top spot among Spain’s elite.

The Cosa Nostra restaurant, on Avenida Brighton, nestled in the Costacabana neighbourhood, has been named one of the country’s top 40 pizzerias. The accolade has been awarded by the prestigious 50 Top Pizza Guide, an Italian website that lists the best pizzerias around the world.

The judges have exacting standards that take into account the service, the surroundings, waiting times and the drinks that accompany the all-important pizza.

Since opening its doors on July 20, 2022, Cosa Nostra, under the guidance of founders Marcos Perez Silva and master pizzaioli Jose Francisco Perez Martinez and Ana Carina Silva Ponce, has excelled in the culinary art of pizza making. ‘Exceptional culinary artisans who have perfected the art of creating the most delicious and authentic pizzas,’ according to the restaurant’s website.

Their repertoire includes traditional favourites like Margherita and Caprichosa, alongside unique offerings such as the Costacabana pizza, layered with tomato, mozzarella, sobrasada, caramelised onion, goat cheese, and arugula.

The menu also features inventive creations like the Cosa Nostra pizza, a blend of walnut cream, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, ham, caramelized onion, arugula, cherry tomato, and balsamic vinegar.