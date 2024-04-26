The best, longest and fastest pizza in Spain is made in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 9:42
Photo: Facebook / Riscaldato's Pizzerías
The best pizza maker, the fastest, the most acrobatic, and the best gluten-free pizza, all these categories were looking for a winner in the Spanish Gourmet Pizza Championship that took place during the 37th edition of Salón Gourmet.
One of the 160 classified and finalists of this edition came from Malaga, from the pizzeria Riscaldato’s Pizzerías de Cártama, Carlos David Gómez from Malaga, who was proclaimed champion in two categories: in the ‘longest’ speciality and in the ‘fastest’ category.
The Campeonato de España de Pizzas Gourmet by Cerveza 1906 Red Vintage was celebrating its third edition in 2024, organised in conjunction with Jesús Marquina and the Spanish Association of Artisan Pizza Makers (AEPA). Marquina is one of the most successful pizza makers, known as Il Dottore Marquinetti, who has already been proclaimed world champion five times, and who was the master of ceremonies at this edition.
The Malaga pizzaolo won first prize, for his skill and ability in making and preparing the longest and fastest pizza in Spain. Carlos is no stranger to competing to be the best. In 2023he competed in the Pizza Championship among the best in the world and finished seventh in long pizza and eighth in quick pizza, placing him among the top 10 in the world. He now claims to be the best in Spain in these two categories, reflecting the fact that he is a master pizza maker.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
