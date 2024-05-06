By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 May 2024 • 15:10

Sailing pioneer: Tribute to Amelia Maseres at Real Club Nautico Torrevieja. Image: Real Club Nautico of Torrevieja.

Sailing has long been seen as a predominantly male pursuit, but in recent decades, women have increasingly made their mark in this sport, with some remarkable stories standing out.

The Real Club Nautico of Torrevieja (RCNT) recently paid tribute to one such remarkable woman, Amelia Maseres Riquelme.

The purpose of honouring Amelia was to recognise her exceptional qualities.

For 40 years, she has challenged conventions in the field of sailing, always with a smile, without complaint, and earning the admiration of all who know her.

With her age and years of experience in sailing, Amelia can be considered one of the pioneers within the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

Additionally, she has used sailing as a way to create a sense of family and unity among her children, who serve as her crew during regattas.

This decision stemmed from the need to keep her family together following the death of her husband.

Dedication and Effort

RCNT Vice President Francisco Martínez remarked, “We must acknowledge and commend the dedication and effort involved in maintaining the boat, managing the crew, and dedicating free time to sailing and participating in regattas like the Estrella de Levante.”

“This often involves facing challenging conditions, such as strong winds.”

“We extend our gratitude to all sailors represented by Amelia for their dedication and years of service at the Torrevieja Yacht Club.”