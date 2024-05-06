By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 15:10
Sailing pioneer: Tribute to Amelia Maseres at Real Club Nautico Torrevieja. Image: Real Club Nautico of Torrevieja.
Sailing has long been seen as a predominantly male pursuit, but in recent decades, women have increasingly made their mark in this sport, with some remarkable stories standing out.
The Real Club Nautico of Torrevieja (RCNT) recently paid tribute to one such remarkable woman, Amelia Maseres Riquelme.
The purpose of honouring Amelia was to recognise her exceptional qualities.
For 40 years, she has challenged conventions in the field of sailing, always with a smile, without complaint, and earning the admiration of all who know her.
With her age and years of experience in sailing, Amelia can be considered one of the pioneers within the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.
Additionally, she has used sailing as a way to create a sense of family and unity among her children, who serve as her crew during regattas.
This decision stemmed from the need to keep her family together following the death of her husband.
RCNT Vice President Francisco Martínez remarked, “We must acknowledge and commend the dedication and effort involved in maintaining the boat, managing the crew, and dedicating free time to sailing and participating in regattas like the Estrella de Levante.”
“This often involves facing challenging conditions, such as strong winds.”
“We extend our gratitude to all sailors represented by Amelia for their dedication and years of service at the Torrevieja Yacht Club.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.