No pineapple required

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 17:00

Pizza workshop Photo: Deposit Photos CC

Ready to unleash your passion for Italian cuisine? Book your place for an Italian feast of flavour at an artisan pizza workshop and let yourself be seduced by the authentic flavours of Italy.

It’s on Tuesday May 7 from 5pm to 8pm at the CESHMA Estepona School of Hospitality Management in the Palacio de Congresos de Estepona.

You’ll learn: the art of the dough plus fascinating facts about fermentation and Italian Prosecco pairing. Immerse yourself in a unique and fun culinary experience then surprise your loved ones with your new pizza skills.

With a one thousand-year history and a world-renowned tradition, pizza is one of the most important trademarks of Italy. Pizza chefs in Naples would probably disagree, but it was the Romans who actually started to use discs of bread to hold sauces, creating round pizzas, distant relatives of the pizzas we all enjoy today.

Enjoy an afternoon full of flavour, learning and good times, don’t be left out of this gastronomic party, book your place now. For more information and pre-registration, email: info@ceshma.com or phone: 670 432 636.