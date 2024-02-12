By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Breaking records with the world's largest pizza and a fast-food frenzy. Image: Eric Decker / Instagram.

Is there such a thing as too much pizza?

Eric Decker, also known as Airrack on YouTube, has a knack for breaking records, especially when it comes to pizza.

In the past year, he achieved two remarkable feats: creating the largest pizza and visiting the most fast-food restaurants in 24 hours.

Teaming up with Pizza Hut, Airrack helped make a massive pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

This pizza measured a whopping 1,296 square metres, breaking the previous record by over 34 square metres.

It was made with over 6,000 kilogrammes of dough, 2,200 kilogrammes of sauce, nearly 4,000 kilogrammes of cheese, and over 630,000 pieces of pepperoni.

This huge pizza celebrated Pizza Hut’s “Big New Yorker” pizza, reminiscent of New York-style pies.

Airrack’s love for New York-style pizza inspired his next adventure: breaking the record for visiting the most fast-food restaurants in 24 hours.

He specifically chose pizza places in New York City for his challenge.

Starting at midnight on December 29, Airrack and his team visited pizza joints across Manhattan.

They encountered some closures in the early morning but resumed their quest later.

By 4:00.PM, they had visited 45 pizza places and picked up the pace to reach their goal of 100 before time ran out.

With determination, they achieved their target just in time.