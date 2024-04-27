Thunderous F-18 flyby startles Axarquía Coast

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Local skies come alive Image: Shutterstock/ Miguel Lagoa

RESIDENTS along the eastern coast of Axarquía, particularly in Torrox Costa, were startled recently by the thunderous roar of two F-18 fighter jets engaged in training maneuvers. The Ministry of Defense has clarified that this incident is unrelated to the conflict in the Middle East, despite the social media uproar caused by images and videos of the planes.

Local Pilot’s Involvement Sparks Interest

Interestingly, one of the pilots involved in the flyby was local resident Jorge Rico, with some of his neighbours even informed in advance to capture the maneuvers on their mobile phones near the Torrox Costa Lighthouse.

Defense Ministry Clarifies Incident

The two F-18 jets, belonging to the Spanish Air Force, zoomed low over Axarquía’s coast at high speed, causing a loud noise that startled the local residents. Defense Ministry sources in Malaga characterised the passage of these military aircraft, originating from Zaragoza Air Base, as ‘routine movements for pilot training and instruction.’

Routine Military Movements in Axarquía

Adding to the spectacle, a large military vehicle was briefly spotted near the Torrox highway exit, identified as a Medium Wheeled Armored Vehicle (BMR). Defense Ministry sources in the province reiterated that such sightings are part of routine military movements.

