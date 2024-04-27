Thunderous F-18 flyby startles Axarquía Coast

By Catherine McGeer •
Local skies come alive
Image: Shutterstock/ Miguel Lagoa
RESIDENTS along the eastern coast of Axarquía, particularly in Torrox Costa, were startled recently by the thunderous roar of two F-18 fighter jets engaged in training maneuvers. The Ministry of Defense has clarified that this incident is unrelated to the conflict in the Middle East, despite the social media uproar caused by images and videos of the planes.
Interestingly, one of the pilots involved in the flyby was local resident Jorge Rico, with some of his neighbours even informed in advance to capture the maneuvers on their mobile phones near the Torrox Costa Lighthouse.
The two F-18 jets, belonging to the Spanish Air Force, zoomed low over Axarquía’s coast at high speed, causing a loud noise that startled the local residents. Defense Ministry sources in Malaga characterised the passage of these military aircraft, originating from Zaragoza Air Base, as ‘routine movements for pilot training and instruction.’
Adding to the spectacle, a large military vehicle was briefly spotted near the Torrox highway exit, identified as a Medium Wheeled Armored Vehicle (BMR). Defense Ministry sources in the province reiterated that such sightings are part of routine military movements.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
