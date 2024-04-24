Water initiative earns praise from Torrox Mayor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Water Initiative Brings Hope Image: Torrox Town Hall.

THE Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina expressed gratitude for the exemplary management of water resources by the Junta de Andalucía during a visit by regional government delegate Patricia Navarro to the Wastewater Treatment Plant (EDAR) in Torrox-Arroyo Manzano, El Morche.

Regional Collaboration for Water Solutions

Navarro, accompanied by Agriculture Territorial Delegate Fernando Fernández and local government officials, announced that by summer, the province of Málaga will receive an additional 22 cubic hectometres of water, thanks to initiatives led by the regional government to combat drought.

Investment in Water Infrastructure

Medina spoke about the Junta’s commitment to defending the interests of Torrox’s agricultural and tourism sectors, as well as those of the entire Axarquía region. He highlighted the significant investment of over €55 million in the area, resulting in an annual extra water supply of 32.5 cubic hectometres. Additionally, he praised the Junta’s efforts in upgrading wastewater treatment plants, allocating €600,000 to enhance water availability for irrigation in Axarquía.

Local and Regional Partnership in Action

Navarro assured that the new measures implemented by the Junta will improve water quality in the region, emphasising ongoing collaboration between regional and local authorities to address drought challenges.

