Torrox Mayor announces May Crosses competition

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 9:54
May Crosses in Torrox
Image: Shutterstock/ Salvador Aznar
TORROX Town Hall, through its Department of Culture and Popular Traditions, has launched a call for entries for the May Crosses route competition. Participants can choose to create their displays in three styles: altar, flower, or Granada-style.
Mayor Óscar Medina and Councillor Salvador Escudero unveiled the event’s poster, announcing its scheduled dates from May 2 to May 4, covering various streets in the town. Last year saw over ten crosses and altars displayed by different groups and associations, a number expected to increase this year.
Mayor Medina highlighted the event’s local significance, stating, ‘Few towns in the province of Málaga can boast May crosses set up in altars.’ After the registration deadline, a route map will be provided for residents and visitors to explore.
Participants can register at several locations including Torrox Town Hall’s Citizen Service (SAC), the Tourism Office in Torrox Costa, or El Morche’s Deputy Mayor’s Office, or online through the municipal website until April 23.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.