Torrox Mayor announces May Crosses competition

Published: 17 Apr 2024

May Crosses in Torrox Image: Shutterstock/ Salvador Aznar

TORROX Town Hall, through its Department of Culture and Popular Traditions, has launched a call for entries for the May Crosses route competition. Participants can choose to create their displays in three styles: altar, flower, or Granada-style.

Call for Entries: May Crosses Route Competition

Mayor Óscar Medina and Councillor Salvador Escudero unveiled the event’s poster, announcing its scheduled dates from May 2 to May 4, covering various streets in the town. Last year saw over ten crosses and altars displayed by different groups and associations, a number expected to increase this year.

Local Significance: Highlighting Torrox’s Tradition

Mayor Medina highlighted the event’s local significance, stating, ‘Few towns in the province of Málaga can boast May crosses set up in altars.’ After the registration deadline, a route map will be provided for residents and visitors to explore.

Registration Locations and Deadline

Participants can register at several locations including Torrox Town Hall’s Citizen Service (SAC), the Tourism Office in Torrox Costa, or El Morche’s Deputy Mayor’s Office, or online through the municipal website until April 23.

