Margaret Riordan Takes Torrox by Storm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:24

Celebrating Creativity: Margaret Riordan's Artistic Journey Image: Margaret Riordan

MARGARET Riordan, a self-taught artist hailing from Bristol, has been making a significant mark in the art world from Somerset to Torrox, where she splits her time and has done so for nearly 25 years. Having retired from a career in secretarial and administrative roles, Riordan found her passion in painting and has since sold over 500 pieces of her work across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Margaret Riordan: A Self-Taught Artist Making Waves

Riordan’s art is versatile, spanning various subjects from people and animals to landscapes and much more. Her preferred mediums include oil, acrylic, watercolour, and pen and ink sketches, showcasing her proficiency in diverse artistic techniques.

Exhibitions: Showcasing Riordan’s Finest Works

The artist’s exhibition at JEM’s café in Torrox, which began on April 9 displays her finest works for a six-week period, excluding Mondays. Additionally, Riordan’s art currently adorns the walls of La Casa Hotel and Restaurant in Torrox Pueblo in an additional exhibit, open daily from 9 am until 1.30 pm and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Riordan’s Inspirations: From Career Transition to Artistic Passion

Riordan’s admiration for fellow artist Jack Vettriano is evident, as she pays homage to him by reproducing some of his renowned pieces, with his explicit permission. One such masterpiece, ‘Dance Me to the End of Love,’ will be showcased at JEM’s café alongside Riordan’s original creations.

For those eager to witness Riordan’s talent firsthand, her exhibitions offer a delightful opportunity to experience the world through her eyes, where every stroke of the brush tells a story of passion and creativity.

