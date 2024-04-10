Torrox launches ‘With Heart’ campaign

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Torrox's Month of the Elderly
Image: Shutterstock/ PeopleImages.com - Yuri A
THOUSANDS of Torrox residents are gearing up to enjoy a multitude of activities throughout the Month of the Elderly. Mayor Óscar Medina, alongside councillor Sandra Extremera, unveiled the town’s campaign themed ‘With Heart.’
Running until the end of May, Torrox’s Town Hall has arranged an array of events for the Month of the Elderly. Mayor Medina expressed the significance of the elderly, highlighting them as the cornerstone of society. He emphasised the substantial budget allocated to the Elderly Affairs department, vowing to further support this demographic.
Activities range from cultural outings to recreational events. Notable highlights include the inaugural Humour Gala, a Charity Gala benefiting the Olivares Foundation against childhood cancer, and a cultural excursion to Almuñécar catering to people with mobility issues.
Activities are diverse, including literary events, Nordic walks, and musical therapy workshops, all aimed at promoting the well-being of seniors. The month-long celebration finishes with a historical tour of Torrox’s old town, promising a fulfilling experience for all participants.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
