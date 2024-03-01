Unlock connections: Torrox Community Club

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 15:15
Torrox Community Club - Where friendships flourish
Image: Shutterstock/ SUPERMAO
IN an era marked by increasing loneliness, the Torrox community is rallying to emphasise the importance of building connections, especially for those living abroad. The Torrox Community Club, recognising the rising tide of isolation, has launched a limited-time offer, allowing residents to pay only €5 for a 2-year membership until the end of April, a discount from the usual 1-year membership fee.
This exclusive membership not only grants access to a diverse range of social activities but also fosters a sense of belonging. The social club’s primary goal is to create a supportive network for expatriates, helping them overcome the challenges of adapting to a new culture.
Upcoming events include exciting day trips to Gibraltar on March 26, Sevilla on March 23, and Cordoba on March 30. By participating in these outings, members not only explore the beauty of their surroundings but also forge lasting friendships, reinforcing the club’s commitment to building a community within the town of Torrox.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
