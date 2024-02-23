Velez-Malaga’s Torrox Road expansion

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 19:55

Vélez-Málaga's Torrox Road €1.8M Facelift Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

VELEZ-MALAGA’s City Council has given the go-ahead for the Torrox Road expansion, a transformative initiative awarded to construction company Obras Públicas y Regadíos S.A. for €1,828,189. The ambitious project aims to convert the existing single-lane road, spanning from El Limonar to the Caleta de Vélez semi-interchange, into a spacious two-lane boulevard. This upgrade includes a central median, parking spaces, and sidewalks.

Six-Month Overhaul: Velez-Malaga’s Roadway Set for Exciting Facelift

The six-month construction plan includes crucial infrastructure enhancements. The addition of a southern roundabout and three watercourse crossings at strategic points will facilitate smoother traffic flow. Practical considerations such as stormwater drainage and an extended water supply network are integrated into the project. Furthermore, the project prioritises modernisation, introducing LED lighting along the road and roundabout, an expanded low-voltage power grid, and a telecommunications network prepared for future advancements.

Efficiency and Elegance: A Closer Look at Velez-Malaga’s Roadway Revamp

Beyond functionality, the aesthetic aspect has not been overlooked. Tree-lined sidewalks, a central roundabout garden, and a comprehensive irrigation system will enhance the visual appeal of the expanded road. This development aligns with broader efforts to improve connectivity between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, promising a more efficient and aesthetically pleasing transportation network.

For more Axarquia news click here