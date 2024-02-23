Velez-Malaga’s Torrox Road expansion

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 19:55
Vélez-Málaga's Torrox Road €1.8M Facelift
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
VELEZ-MALAGA’s City Council has given the go-ahead for the Torrox Road expansion, a transformative initiative awarded to construction company Obras Públicas y Regadíos S.A. for €1,828,189. The ambitious project aims to convert the existing single-lane road, spanning from El Limonar to the Caleta de Vélez semi-interchange, into a spacious two-lane boulevard. This upgrade includes a central median, parking spaces, and sidewalks.
The six-month construction plan includes crucial infrastructure enhancements. The addition of a southern roundabout and three watercourse crossings at strategic points will facilitate smoother traffic flow. Practical considerations such as stormwater drainage and an extended water supply network are integrated into the project. Furthermore, the project prioritises modernisation, introducing LED lighting along the road and roundabout, an expanded low-voltage power grid, and a telecommunications network prepared for future advancements.
Beyond functionality, the aesthetic aspect has not been overlooked. Tree-lined sidewalks, a central roundabout garden, and a comprehensive irrigation system will enhance the visual appeal of the expanded road. This development aligns with broader efforts to improve connectivity between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, promising a more efficient and aesthetically pleasing transportation network.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.