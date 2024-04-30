Costa Blanca´s first solar plant

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 11:18
Solar power plant
Credit: Jimmy Joe, Flickr
Voltica Solar appealed for authorization to install the first solar plant in Marina Alta.
Voltica Solar sent a request to install a solar energy plant with 9,090 panels for €2.4 million in Teulada-Moraira, the authorization of which would transform the management models of the region.
The company announced the project and sought a license from the Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism on April 25; 15 following days of filing allegations are required.
The photovoltaic plant would be located on the non-developable land next to the protected environment of Les Sorts, for a budget of €2,440,084.
The use of solar energy has been spreading across the Marina Alta, with an increasing number of hotels relying on solar panels for economic and environmental benefits.
With Spain´s heightened temperatures and consistent sun exposure, photovoltaic plants are becoming the most effective method for creating long-term sustainable production and appear to be a perfect fit for the Spanish environment.
“The object of this installation is the use of renewable energy for the production of electrical energy, reducing the consumption of hydrocarbons and dependence on fuels,” shared Voltica Solar, eager to reshape the existing energy system of Marina Alta.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.