Costa Blanca´s first solar plant

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 11:18

Solar power plant Credit: Jimmy Joe, Flickr

Voltica Solar appealed for authorization to install the first solar plant in Marina Alta.

Voltica Solar sent a request to install a solar energy plant with 9,090 panels for €2.4 million in Teulada-Moraira, the authorization of which would transform the management models of the region.

The company announced the project and sought a license from the Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism on April 25; 15 following days of filing allegations are required.

The photovoltaic plant would be located on the non-developable land next to the protected environment of Les Sorts, for a budget of €2,440,084.

The use of solar energy has been spreading across the Marina Alta, with an increasing number of hotels relying on solar panels for economic and environmental benefits.

With Spain´s heightened temperatures and consistent sun exposure, photovoltaic plants are becoming the most effective method for creating long-term sustainable production and appear to be a perfect fit for the Spanish environment.

“The object of this installation is the use of renewable energy for the production of electrical energy, reducing the consumption of hydrocarbons and dependence on fuels,” shared Voltica Solar, eager to reshape the existing energy system of Marina Alta.