‘Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car’: Murcia

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 11:31

'Easy Wheels Rent A Car' business front

In the quest for car rental services that offer transparency and ease, Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car emerges as a standout choice.

Located in the scenic region of Los Alcazares in Murcia, Spain, this company’s name is synonymous with hassle-free rentals.

Founded by Maurice McCarthy, an Irish entrepreneur with extensive experience in Spain, Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car is on a mission to transform your travel experience. With its top-notch services and no-nonsense approach, it aims to revolutionise the way you explore.

Variety of vehicles

Their impressive fleet of vehicles caters to every traveller’s needs. From compact cars like ‘Dacia Logans’ and ‘Opel Corsas’ to spacious options including ‘Ford Mondeos’ and even luxurious Jaguars, they have it all. Need a larger vehicle for some extra space? They’ve got you covered with seven and nine-seater options as well.

What truly sets Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car apart is its commitment to transparent pricing. Their goal is simple: to provide world-class rental services with all-inclusive and transparent pricing. No hidden fees or surprises—just straightforward, all-inclusive pricing guaranteeing peace of mind.

Effortless reservations

Renting with Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car is a breeze. Simply make a reservation online, via email, or WhatsApp, providing your details, including name, address, and driver’s licence number. When booking your car, please ensure you meet their criteria: you must be at least 25 years old and hold a valid driver’s licence. With a minimum rental period of three days and a flexible cancellation policy of 48 hours in advance, planning your trip has never been easier.

Upon renting, you’ll receive a vehicle with a full tank of fuel, and they kindly request it be returned in the same condition. Additionally, renters are responsible for any toll violations or parking tickets incurred during the rental period.

Special Offers

As if that weren’t enough, mention Euro Weekly News when booking to enjoy a fantastic 10per cent discount on your rental. Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car combines affordability with excellence, making them an unbeatable choice.

Visit them today

Conveniently located at Avenida Rio Nalon 8, Los Alcazares, Region of Murcia, Spain, Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car is your go-to destination for stress-free car rentals in the Mar Menor Region. Reach out via phone at +34 711 075 474 or email at easywheelsrentacar@gmail.com to reserve your vehicle today.

For more information and updates, don’t forget to check out their Facebook page. Your Spanish adventure starts here with Easy Wheels Rent-A-Car – where every journey is a joyride!

Their opening hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, ensuring convenient access for all your rental needs.