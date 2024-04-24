Jean Michel Jarre – a world’s first

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 12:56
Jean Michel Jarre ready to take off
Credit: KleinVision
The world of science fiction has for generations dreamt of cars that fly and now this has become a reality with the KleinVision AirCar.
Although it received its Certificate of Airworthiness in January 2022 the last two years have been spent testing and with 520 take offs and 130 flight hours, the next step occurred on April 23.
French electronic music pioneer Jean Michel Jarre became the world’s first AirCar passenger and enjoyed two flights before commenting “It is like being in a Jules Verne book, but for real! One second you speak to the driver, and next, you are up there in the air – an amazing experience!”
This is all in preparation for the 2024 STARMUS event which is the brainchild of Garik Israelian PhD, astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and Sir Brian May PhD, astrophysicist, and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen.
STARMUS takes place in Slovakia between May 12 and 17 and is a festival of science, art and music at which both Brian May and Jean Michel Jarre are playing alongside the Offspring and there will be a speech by the celebrated naturalist Jane Goodall.
Also taking part in the event will be Professor Klein’s ground breaking AirCar although to operate one of these you need both a driving and pilot’s licence and complete a training course before you can take off on your own.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
