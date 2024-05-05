By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 May 2024 • 19:18
The appearance of wet wipes on Alicante’s beaches has sparked a campaign aimed at raising awareness.
Plans are afoot to feature the campaign on over twenty street furniture supports across the city of Alicante.
The initiative is entitled “Make Wipes Stop Being the News.”
The campaign, “Make wipes stop being in the news,” focuses on stopping residents and visitors from flushing wet wipes down the toilet.
In Alicante alone, around 1,250 tons of wipes were removed from pumps and treatment plants in 2023, representing 90 per cent of intercepted solids in wastewater.
The environmental impact and costs associated with managing this waste are significant, with the city spending over €1 million annually on repairs and cleanup efforts.
The campaign aims to address both the environmental and economic implications of improper waste disposal, urging visitors to take responsibility for their actions and protect their city’s environment and infrastructure.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
