By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 May 2024 • 19:18

Wipe out wipes: Alicante Beach Campaign. Image: Aguas de Alicante / Facebook.

The appearance of wet wipes on Alicante’s beaches has sparked a campaign aimed at raising awareness.

Plans are afoot to feature the campaign on over twenty street furniture supports across the city of Alicante.

The initiative is entitled “Make Wipes Stop Being the News.”

The campaign, “Make wipes stop being in the news,” focuses on stopping residents and visitors from flushing wet wipes down the toilet.

In Alicante alone, around 1,250 tons of wipes were removed from pumps and treatment plants in 2023, representing 90 per cent of intercepted solids in wastewater.

Impact on the Environment

The environmental impact and costs associated with managing this waste are significant, with the city spending over €1 million annually on repairs and cleanup efforts.

The campaign aims to address both the environmental and economic implications of improper waste disposal, urging visitors to take responsibility for their actions and protect their city’s environment and infrastructure.