‘Techies’ take part

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 19:13
MalagaTech games
Photo: MalagaTech
Nearly a thousand tech workers of 25 nationalities on the Costa del Sol got together to compete in the MalagaTech Games with a record number of competitors over a whole weekend of sport activities.
An olympic-style competition that aims to develop team-building among the employees of 15 different tech companies based on the Costa del Sol, took place on the last weekend of April.
735 matches from 11 different sports competitions were held. The event brought together workers from 25 different nationalities to play football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, darts, chess, video games, table tennis, paddle tennis and swimming.
Coming from Seattle was Petri Hautakangas, CEO of Tupl, who was competing at the Malaga Tech Games for the first time. “There is no event like this one in the whole world, I’ve never had a similar experience.” the Finnish entrpreneur said. “There is a great environment where you feel the competitiveness in a very positive way. These are my first TechGames and I will certainly come back next year”.
Top quality food and drink was on offer from Malaga producers and, on Sunday, the non-profit organisation, Paelleros Sin Fronteras, served paella, which helped raise funds for the kids who are having treatment at Malaga Childrens’ Hospital.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.