‘Techies’ take part

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 19:13

MalagaTech games Photo: MalagaTech

Nearly a thousand tech workers of 25 nationalities on the Costa del Sol got together to compete in the MalagaTech Games with a record number of competitors over a whole weekend of sport activities.

An olympic-style competition that aims to develop team-building among the employees of 15 different tech companies based on the Costa del Sol, took place on the last weekend of April.

735 matches from 11 different sports competitions were held. The event brought together workers from 25 different nationalities to play football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, darts, chess, video games, table tennis, paddle tennis and swimming.

Coming from Seattle was Petri Hautakangas, CEO of Tupl, who was competing at the Malaga Tech Games for the first time. “There is no event like this one in the whole world, I’ve never had a similar experience.” the Finnish entrpreneur said. “There is a great environment where you feel the competitiveness in a very positive way. These are my first TechGames and I will certainly come back next year”.

Top quality food and drink was on offer from Malaga producers and, on Sunday, the non-profit organisation, Paelleros Sin Fronteras, served paella, which helped raise funds for the kids who are having treatment at Malaga Childrens’ Hospital.