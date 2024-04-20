Chocolate for the children

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 20 Apr 2024 • 8:08
Helping children of Malaga
Photo: GoFundMe / Johanna Grey
Johanna Grey lives in Mijas in Spain and started raising money in 2021 to help the children in Malaga Orphanage ( Ciudad de los ninos ).
She was really shocked as she thought places like Ciudad de los ninos didn’t exist anymore but has since found out that in Andalucia alone there are 2,300 children who need families. Together with her friend Eva, she contacted the Orphanage and asked if they could take advent calendars for the children.
They were invited up to have a look around and from that day on their lives changed after they came away upset and overwhelmed by what they had seen. “Eva and I decided that we would try and raise money to make sure that these children all got a present that Christmas”, she said.
The first fundraiser was a huge success and they have now been rasing funds and collecting chocolate and presents every year. Iceland and Tesco got involved and have helped with donations of chocolate.
For Christmas 2023 they raised over €4,000 and the Mayan Monkey chocolate factory in Mijas made personalised adventure books for all the children which they loved.
And just last week, on April 18, another chocolate delivery was made to the Orphanage as, over Easter 2024, Johanna and Eva had help from Food Co. employee Denise who had collected hundreds of chocolate cream eggs with the support, once again, of Iceland and Tesco, to put a smile on the faces of the children.
