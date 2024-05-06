The American connection

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 20:25
United starts early
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
United Airlines has brought forward its seasonal service between New York and the Costa del Sol by one month and increased the number of flights for 2024.
The president of the Provincial Council and of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, explained that improving connectivity is one of the challenges to which Costa del Sol Tourism is dedicating more efforts, to promote tourism to the province of Malaga in international markets.
“There are over 8 million seats planned to Malaga Costa del Sol airport between May and October 2024, which is almost 10 per cent more than in the same period last year, with a total of 140 cities connected”, said Salado, adding that, “Americans are atracted to the area for the luxury hotels, Marbella, golf and the climate”.
United is the only airline offering a non-stop service between the USA and Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. The expanded seasonal service from Malaga to New York builds on United’s extensive network from Spain.
“As the only airline connecting Malaga to the United States, we are delighted to return with an extended operating season for the summer of 2024,” said Antonio de Toro, Country Sales Manager Spain for United Airlines. “For this summer season, United will operate the longest transatlantic summer schedule in its history and with the return of service to New York, our customers in Malaga will be able to take advantage of an unmatched direct connection to the U.S.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.