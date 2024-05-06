The American connection

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 20:25

United starts early Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

United Airlines has brought forward its seasonal service between New York and the Costa del Sol by one month and increased the number of flights for 2024.

The president of the Provincial Council and of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, explained that improving connectivity is one of the challenges to which Costa del Sol Tourism is dedicating more efforts, to promote tourism to the province of Malaga in international markets.

“There are over 8 million seats planned to Malaga Costa del Sol airport between May and October 2024, which is almost 10 per cent more than in the same period last year, with a total of 140 cities connected”, said Salado, adding that, “Americans are atracted to the area for the luxury hotels, Marbella, golf and the climate”.

United is the only airline offering a non-stop service between the USA and Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. The expanded seasonal service from Malaga to New York builds on United’s extensive network from Spain.

“As the only airline connecting Malaga to the United States, we are delighted to return with an extended operating season for the summer of 2024,” said Antonio de Toro, Country Sales Manager Spain for United Airlines. “For this summer season, United will operate the longest transatlantic summer schedule in its history and with the return of service to New York, our customers in Malaga will be able to take advantage of an unmatched direct connection to the U.S.”