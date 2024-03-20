Malaga airport plans 20 million passengers this summer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Record figures again at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport: airlines have offered 20 million seats in almost 110,000 flights for this summer, which represents an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.
Connections with the main European markets have increased, including: Germany with over 20 per cent more seats, Netherlands 14 per cent more seats and Italy up 23 per cent. However, the United Kingdom remains the main market for Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, with 4.7 million seats for summer 2024.
By destinations, London remains the city with the most seats and flights offered by airlines, with almost 2 million seats on more than 10,000 flights. Paris, Barcelona, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Manchester, Stockholm and Copenhagen complete the ranking of the ten cities with the most seats offered from the airport according to a report from airport operator Aena.
In January and February, the airport recorded 2.7 million passengers ( an increase of over 20 per cent) and remains the third in the Aena network in terms of passenger volume, behind Madrid and Barcelona.
In total, in Andalucia, airlines have scheduled 28.6 million seats and 160,200 flights for the 2024 summer season and both Malaga and Seville’s schedules will have once again reached record figures by the end of the season.
