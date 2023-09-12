British Passengers Lead The Way As Malaga Airport Registers Record-Breaking Figures In August

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 21:29

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

THANKS to an incredibly busy summer period, the Malaga Airport has reported the best August passenger figures in history.

Following a record-breaking month in July, August saw a daily average of 78,034 travellers passing through the facility.

This was due to the good performance of both domestic and foreign traffic, proving that tourism is well and truly back in Malaga province after the pandemic.

A total of 2,419,072 passengers used Malaga Airport in August

Specifically, the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport handled 2,419,072 passengers throughout the month, which was 17.8 per cent more than in the same month of 2022, according to aena.es.

The majority of the registered users totalled 2,410,878, travelling on commercial flights, a number that excludes general and executive aviation at the air facility.

Of this total, 403,095 travelled to or from a Spanish city, which is a 13.1 per cent rise on August 2022. Another 2,007,783 opted for connections from abroad, again, an increase of 18.9 per cent.

British travellers led the numbers

With regard to international traffic, the markets showing the highest numbers in absolute terms were the British, with 615,754 passengers using Malaga Airport.

On a lower level, there was a total of 187,250 German travellers, 120,567 from France, 115,610 from Ireland, and another 112,884 from Italy.

Portugal was the country that showed the most significant increase in passengers, actually doubling last August’s numbers. They were followed by Morocco, with a rise of 50.2 per cent compared to last year, Poland with 49.3 per cent, Italy with 45.8 per cent, and Germany showing an increase of 43.1 per cent.

Regarding operations, Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport served 16,945 flights last month, which represented an increase of 11.8 per cent compared to August 2022.

Of these movements, 16,593 corresponded to commercial connections, 3,349 of which were national, generating an increase of 8.7 per cent. The remaining 13,244 operations were international and also rose by 13.7 per cent.

Increased activity in the first eight months of 2023

The busiest days of the month at the facilities in terms of passengers were August 6, when 84,371 passengers were recorded, and August 20, when 583 operations were handled.

This positive evolution of traffic in August followed the trend of the first eight months of 2023, when 14,921,595 passengers passed through the airport, 21.5 per cent more than in the same period last year.

Of the 14,884,527 users who travelled on commercial flights, 2,694,998 had an origin or destination in the national territory, an increase of 25.6 per cent. The remaining 12,189,529 came from abroad, a rise of 20.7 per cent.

Between January and August of this year, 107,945 landings and takeoffs were managed, 11.3 per cent more compared to the first eight months of 2022.