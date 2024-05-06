Telegram back in the news

By John Smith • Published: 06 May 2024 • 19:14

The Telegram App does have many followers in Europe Credit: Microsiervo flickr

Those who aren’t impressed by the European Commission may suggest that the decision to ask Belgium to keep an oversight on the Telegram App is flawed.

Telegram, a Russian brand

Telegram was banned and then not banned in Spain in late March and the communications App which was founded in Russia in 2013 has been under review in many countries throughout Europe and as a far afield as Brazil.

It is argued that there is a great deal of either illegal or inflammatory content on Telegram and it may fall foul of the European Digital Services Act (DSA) which is why the Commission has decided that it needs oversight and a body which can accept complaints from anyone within the European Union.

The only problem is that in order for the Belgian Institute of Post and Telecommunications (BIPT) to accept the challenge, it has to have the decision ratified by Belgium’s Federal, Flemish (Dutch speaking), Walloon (French speaking) and German speaking Parliaments which could take some time.

Are you a Telegram or WhatsApp user?

There are an estimated 40 million Telegram-users in Europe which is not a great number when according to Backlink there are 32.2 million WhatsApp users in Spain alone which comes in at number nine in the top 10 country users of WhatsApp in the world.