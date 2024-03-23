Telegram ban in Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:34

Using Telegram Credit: Cottonbro studio, Pexels

Spain’s National Court ordered the ban of the country’s fourth most-used messaging service, Telegram, on March 22.

FACUA (an NGO for the defence of consumer rights) released a statement that Telegram will be banned approximately as of March 23: “in the upcoming hours or days.”

The Court made the decision based on copyright infringement claims from the companies including Mediaset, Atresmedia and Movistar Plus. The businesses declared that Telegram was granting users to upload content without permission.

To the nation´s shock, Spain now joins North Korea, China, Iran, and Pakistan, as one of the countries where Telegram use is prohibited.

As a result, TON (Toncoin); a decentralised blockchain developed by Telegram, has tumbled in price from 5 per cent within hours.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, stated that the ban would cause “enormous harm” to millions of users.

No information has been given about how long the application will be inaccessible, except that it has to be banned until a further investigation is carried out.