By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 16:37

Salt, sea, and towers: Exploring Torrevieja's rich history. Image: Turismo de Torrevieja / Facebook.

Torrevieja owes its existence to the sea, two saltwater lagoons, and the towers that gave it its name.

These elements were crucial for its economy and defence over many centuries.

Its history is both short and rich

The first signs of settlement date back to the Middle Ages, with a small fishing village near Cornuda Cove.

However, it wasn’t until 1770 that Torrevieja began to grow into a village around the Torre Vieja, old tower.

Its growth was fuelled by the sea, salt mining, fishing, and maritime trade.

Salt production was particularly significant, although local farms also played a vital role in producing grains, grapes, almonds, figs, and other fruits.

The ancient La Ceñuela farm, dating back to 1308, is a testament to this agricultural heritage.

Located in La Vega Baja de Alicante, Torrevieja is a charming town packed with things to see and do.

Its stunning beaches and the unique landscape of the salt lagoons and Torrevieja Natural Park are major highlights.

But that’s not all…

Don’t miss the floating sea museum when you visit.

Make sure to explore the watchtowers of Torrevieja, especially the Torre Cervera or del Moro and the Torre La Mata.

These historic landmarks make for stunning photo opportunities against the backdrop of the sea.

For nature lovers, Torrevieja is a paradise for birdwatching.

The Lagunas de la Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park is home to a diverse array of bird species.

You’ll find picnic spots, ancient towers, and even lagoons with pink water, an unforgettable sight!