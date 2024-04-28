By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 16:37
Salt, sea, and towers: Exploring Torrevieja's rich history. Image: Turismo de Torrevieja / Facebook.
Torrevieja owes its existence to the sea, two saltwater lagoons, and the towers that gave it its name.
These elements were crucial for its economy and defence over many centuries.
The first signs of settlement date back to the Middle Ages, with a small fishing village near Cornuda Cove.
However, it wasn’t until 1770 that Torrevieja began to grow into a village around the Torre Vieja, old tower.
Its growth was fuelled by the sea, salt mining, fishing, and maritime trade.
Salt production was particularly significant, although local farms also played a vital role in producing grains, grapes, almonds, figs, and other fruits.
The ancient La Ceñuela farm, dating back to 1308, is a testament to this agricultural heritage.
Located in La Vega Baja de Alicante, Torrevieja is a charming town packed with things to see and do.
Its stunning beaches and the unique landscape of the salt lagoons and Torrevieja Natural Park are major highlights.
Don’t miss the floating sea museum when you visit.
Make sure to explore the watchtowers of Torrevieja, especially the Torre Cervera or del Moro and the Torre La Mata.
These historic landmarks make for stunning photo opportunities against the backdrop of the sea.
For nature lovers, Torrevieja is a paradise for birdwatching.
The Lagunas de la Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park is home to a diverse array of bird species.
You’ll find picnic spots, ancient towers, and even lagoons with pink water, an unforgettable sight!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.