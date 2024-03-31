By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 19:37
La Mata: Beach bars set to return as Snowy Plovers depart. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.
La Mata Beach in Torrevieja is getting ready to welcome beach bars for the peak season now that snowy plovers are not around.
Even though the Ministry of the Environment has given its approval, the final go-ahead is pending, waiting for the regional authority to review the report.
The Consell has given the green light for the chiringuitos (beach bars) to be set up after confirming that the snowy plover, a vulnerable species in the Valencian Catalog of Endangered Fauna Species, is not present.
A report by the Wildlife Service states that although La Mata’s beaches were once known as breeding grounds for the threatened bird, there have been no sightings this season.
Experts involved in the study suggest that the species has gradually left these nesting sites.
Consequently, the study concludes that the measures proposed by the Torrevieja City Council and the Xeraco City Council for the 2024 season are suitable for mitigating potential impacts on the species during its nesting period.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.