By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 19:37

La Mata: Beach bars set to return as Snowy Plovers depart. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

La Mata Beach in Torrevieja is getting ready to welcome beach bars for the peak season now that snowy plovers are not around.

Even though the Ministry of the Environment has given its approval, the final go-ahead is pending, waiting for the regional authority to review the report.

The Consell has given the green light for the chiringuitos (beach bars) to be set up after confirming that the snowy plover, a vulnerable species in the Valencian Catalog of Endangered Fauna Species, is not present.

A report by the Wildlife Service states that although La Mata’s beaches were once known as breeding grounds for the threatened bird, there have been no sightings this season.

Experts involved in the study suggest that the species has gradually left these nesting sites.

Consequently, the study concludes that the measures proposed by the Torrevieja City Council and the Xeraco City Council for the 2024 season are suitable for mitigating potential impacts on the species during its nesting period.