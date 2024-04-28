Marine magic of Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 16:01

Under the sea Credit: Eric Sonstroem, Flickr

Altea creates the “El Polp i l´estrela de Mar” project to raise awareness for the marine environment.

Inspired by Batiste Martinez Lavios´ song “El Xocolater“, the former director of the Palau Altea, Ximo Roma wrote a story, illustrated by Serafina Buigues.

Altea City Council and the Caixaaltea Foundation financed this project to promote the importance of nature to Altea´s citizens, especially targeting children.

The project was presented to almost 300 people at the Altea Social Centre. Sixth Graders from CEIP Blanquinal performed the piece, directed by Miguel de la Hoz and listened to Batiste´s song, accompanied by the guitarist, Jose Miguel Lavios and the flutist Mari Cruz Sanchez.

The songwriter revealed that the song was written to teach his grandchildren “to protect the marine species that live in the bay of Altea” and show his love for La Olla: “the only paradise we have left in Altea, the place where I took my children to swim and instilled in them love and respect for the animals of our bay.”